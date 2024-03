File: Lee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol cruiser. Credit: WINK News

Three teens have been arrested for allegedly stealing multiple cars and then fleeing from deputies in Lehigh Acres.

On Sunday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies began investigating multiple car thefts in that occurred overnight, Sunday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a Jeep Wrangler, Chevrolet Silverado and Chevrolet Camaro were reported missing from the owner’s driveway.

The Silverado was located still running a short distance from the home on the side of the roadway.

Around 8 p.m., deputies were alerted by real-time intelligence center analysts that a license plate reader hit the stolen Jeep near Gunnery Road and Leonard Boulevard.

Multiple deputies flooded the area and formed a perimeter while a felony traffic stop was attempted.

The driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old, fled on foot during the traffic stop and drove the car into a wooded area near Jenna Avenue South.

A 14-year-old juvenile passenger also bailed from the car and fled on foot.

The LCSO aviation unit assisted ground deputies in locating the two juveniles running through backyards and a nearby golf course.

A third juvenile, 16 years old, involved in the thefts was located at his home and taken into custody.

The investigation revealed the three teens took part in stealing all three vehicles.

LCSO is still searching for the stolen Camaro.

The teens are being charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and petit theft.

All three teens have previous criminal histories ranging from theft to battery.