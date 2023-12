Golden Gate Estates welcome sign. Credit: WINK News.

Another teen was arrested following a crime spree involving vehicle break-ins and vehicle thefts in Golden Gate Estates.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old is suspected to be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins and vehicle thefts occurring in November and February, where firearms were also taken from the vehicles.

Authorities said they have thousands of direct messages between two teen suspects showing them inside the stolen vehicles and with one of the stolen firearms.

Videos were also posted to the teen’s Instagram page showing them inside the stolen vehicles.

The teenager faces two counts of grand theft auto, grand theft of a firearm and burglary of a conveyance while armed charges.