Deputies say three kids stole three cars from one driveway in Lehigh Acres, leading to an intense on foot chase.

WINK News reporter Amy Galo met with the residents inside a home the teens were arrested in front of, who were shocked to hear what happened.

“I was wondering why you were walking up here,” said David Bennett, a neighbor, “and I’m like, ‘nothing’s happened around here’.”

While David and his wife, April, enjoyed their Sunday night, a real-life GTA scene unfolded in their front yard.

Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were in hot pursuit of two teens suspected of stealing three cars in Lehigh acres.

“We have two big dogs. Not one of them barked or anything. We never heard anybody talking. Never saw any lights or sirens.” said April Bennett.

A video captured by LSCO drones and the Bennetts security camera proves otherwise.

The kids, aged 14 and 15, were spotted in a stolen jeep near Gunnery Road and Leonard Boulevard.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the teens; however, the two fled from law enforcement, giving chase towards a wooded area near Jenna Avenue.

“I gotta laugh. Wow. I cannot believe I didn’t hear anything.” said Bennett.

Following the intense encounter on foot, deputies were able to apprehend and arrest the fleeing teens.

According to LCSO, following the arrest of both teens, a third teen was arrested in connection with the crimes at home.

According to LCSO, the teens stole a Camaro, a Silverado, and a Jeep.

Deputies recovered the Jeep after the teens abandoned the vehicle in their attempt to escape.

The Silverado was found a short distance from the home from which it had been stolen.

Deputies are still searching for the missing Camaro.

The teens were charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and petty thefts.