The City of Fort Myers side of the Caloosahatchee Bridge over the Caloosahatchee River. Credit: WINK News.

Jan Kunz says she walks through Centennial Park as often as she can and even has to cross a bridge or two. With all the traffic in the Area, Kunz says she worries about her safety.

“I get nervous with all the traffic on the bridge,” said Kunz.

The traffic the Caloosahatchee Bridge sees isn’t friendly for a stroll any time of day. Drivers and pedestrians both agree that the bridge is not the safest route.

“I take that bridge home to the Cape all the time,” said Leonardo Diaz, “and I see people on their bikes. It’s definitely not safe.”

That’s where the Florida Department of Transportation comes in.

The goal is to make the Caloosahtachee Bridge as safe as possible for walking, running, and biking as the Edison Bridge. However, it’s going to take more than adding extra space to make that possible.

“A whole railing would be nice,” said Diaz, “and if they could have a dedicated bike lane, that would be a lot better.”

Kunz also suggested railings along the side of the bridge.

“High railings. I would feel safe in between two railings, so I would have no fear of a car hitting the railing,” said Kunz.

Suggestions are wanted at FDOT’s open house on Wednesday, where the community can come to view project plans and give their thoughts.

FDOT’s open house will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Those unable to attend can still view the project renderings online here.