Despite the apparent danger, the Caloosahatchee Bridge has seen pedestrians walking and biking alongside vehicle traffic.

The solution? Add a sidewalk across the bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation is set to begin constructing a pathway alongside the Caloosahatchee Bridge to improve pedestrian safety.

FDOT will install an 8-foot-long side bridge and side railings to connect the two bridge decks in the center with a single median barrier and restriping the lanes.

According to FDOT, existing sidewalks north and south of the bridge structure create safe access for pedestrians to cross.

Motorists should expect single-lane closures during the peak off-season, which according to FDOT, will be from mid-April to mid-December.

Construction will not impact traffic between the hours of 7 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.

A construction open house is scheduled to discuss the project in detail with the public.

All public members are invited to join this meeting which is set to begin on March 13 at 5—7 p.m., located at the Collaboratory, multi-purpose room 2031 Jackson Street in Fort Myers.

For more information regarding this project, click here.