There’s new information about a teacher assistant accused of molesting a 12-year-old male student, and it is shocking, to say the least.

Lauren King was arrested after detectives found more than 4,000 sexual texts between her and a student.

That student has a learning disability and went to Royal Palm School in Fort Myers, where King worked.

A released document shows how King manipulated the boy.

According to the document, she sent him hundreds of dollars and some pricey gifts.

Police believe King did this as a way to keep him quiet about the sexual abuse she is accused of inflicting on him.

Then there are disturbing text messages where King urges the student to clear their chat history.

She’s accused of sending him nude photos and sexual videos. Many of the texts between King and the student are way too graphic to explain.

King is in the Lee County Jail, facing charges for molesting the boy. Her bond is $350,000.