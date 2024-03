Lauren King. CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A former teacher’s assistant remains in jail after she was accused of having sex with a 12-year-old student, and now police believe they have the names of two more victims.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, police have identified two other boys Lauren King may have been involved with.

Police say these boys could be victims of King’s. Before getting fired, the former teacher’s aide worked at Royal Palm School. This school works with kids who have developmental challenges.

WINK News spoke to a parent who has a child who attends that school and worked with King.

“I opened my phone, my lunch break, and then I find out that my son’s paraprofessional has been arrested,” the parent said.

“It makes me feel very angry. Very angry because we send the kids to the school to be loved and protected, too, to be nurtured. This is terrible,” the parent said. “This is like the worst nightmare for me. Because I’m very protective of my kid.”

That parent explained to WINK News her only comfort is the fact that King is still behind bars.

King’s bail has been set at $350,000.