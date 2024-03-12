Second Royal Palm School staff member arrested

A second staff member at Royal Palm School in Fort Myers was arrested.

36-year-old Torrie Jerger is a para-professional at the Royal Palm, a school designed for students with developmental challenges.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested her Monday night on two charges.

Number one: battery, and number two: disturbing the peace by interfering with a school function.

The arrest report says Jerger caused a disturbance at Harns Marsh Elementary School when trying to pick up her daughter before dismissal.

At one point, deputies said Jerger told her daughter to run, escalating the issue.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jerger was out of jail after posting a bond.

The school district said in a statement it is cooperating with law enforcement and will conduct its own review.

Jerger is the second educator at royal palm school arrested in as many weeks.

Teacher’s aide Lauren King remains in jail, charged with molesting a student.

Detectives working the case say King sent the victim at least four thousand text messages, nude pictures and videos featuring herself.

Fort Myers police say King later lured the boy outside of school and molested him.