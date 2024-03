The Fort Myers Police Department has confirmed the arrest of a Fort Myers school teacher’s assistant amid an ongoing investigation into the rape of a special needs student.

A large police presence was seen at The Enclave in Fort Myers during the arrest of Lauren King, a teacher’s assistant at Royal Palm Exceptional Center in Fort Myers, late Thursday morning.

FMPD is investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old male student that escalated from texts to sexual contact.

According to FMPD, the victim disclosed that King had requested the victim’s phone number and began texting sexual messages, including nude photographs and videos of her performing sex acts on herself.

Over a one-month span, police said, in a social media post, “over 4,000 text messages were exchanged between King and the victim which ultimately resulted in King meeting the student outside of school hours where she sexually battered the victim.”

Detectives reviewed all of the evidence and charged King with lewd or lascivious battery and lewd or lascivious molestation.

On Wednesday, detectives were granted an arrest warrant for King, and on Thursday, she was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force and the Fort Myers Police Department.

She remains in the Lee County Jail.

FMPD encourages any other victims of King to contact FMPD at 239-321-7700.