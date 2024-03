A teacher’s assistant arrested and charged with molesting and sexually battering a 12-year-old male student has appeared in court.

Laura King is currently being held on a $350,000 bond after being arrested and accused of taking advantage of a male student at Royal Palm Exceptional Center in Fort Myers late Thursday morning.

During her court appearance, the judge overseeing the case said there may be more victims, claiming this is not an isolated instant.

Over a one-month span, police said, in a social media post, “over 4,000 text messages were exchanged between King and the victim, which ultimately resulted in King meeting the student outside of school hours where she sexually battered the victim.”

The lawyer for the victim’s family issued a statement on Thursday stating:

“The school district of Lee County failed systemically. Schools should be sanctuaries where children feel safe, yet this district allowed a child predator to infiltrate our most vulnerable spaces. This predator targeted our client, and it was only due to his vigilant parents that she was stopped. The school district bears responsibility for allowing such a dangerous individual near our children. the arrest of Ms. King serves as a grave indictment against the district, and it must own up to its critical failure in safeguarding our students.”

In response to King’s arrest, the Lee County Public Schools released a statement stating, “The school district of Lee County does not tolerate the alleged behavior. The employee involved was immediately removed from the school when the allegations were reported pending the outcome of an investigation.”

If King bonds out, the judge will require her to wear a GPS monitor, and she will be placed under house arrest, only being able to leave for an appointment with a doctor and or lawyer.

King would also be forbidden to interact with minors if she paid the bond.