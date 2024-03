A Lehigh Acres man is in jail after deputies said he shot a woman who wanted him to get his six cats out of her house.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Glen White shot a woman he was staying with several times because she asked him to put his felines outside.

The victim survived the shooting, though deputies said “she sustained 10 defects all over her body.”

According to the arrest report, White had been evicted from his home, and the victim invited him to stay at her residence.

White brought three cats with him to stay with the victim and brought a new cat home each day. By the time of the altercation, White had brought in six felines.

According to the victim, she and White had been arguing for the past few days about the cats living inside the home. She stated she was tired of having the cats in the house and told White she would be putting the cats on the Lanai.

As the victim went to collect the cats from White’s room, deputies said White stood in the doorway of the room. When the victim turned around, White shot at her multiple times, stating, “I’m going to kill you, b****.”

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

White has been arrested and is being held at the Lee County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Authorities believe there is probable cause to charge White with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.