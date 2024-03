Check your air fryers. Best Buy is recalling close to 290,000 Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens sold in-store and online rom November 2021 through November 2023.

This recall is for the following models:

NS-AF34D2

NS-AF5MSS2

NS-AF5DSS2

NS-AF8DBD2

NS-AF10DBK2

NS-AF10DSS2

The units’ cooking chambers range from about 3.4 to 10 quarts.

Recalled Insignia 8-qt. Air Fryer Dual Basket model NS-AF8DBD2, Consumer Product Safety Commission

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the air fryers can over heat, causing the handles to melt or break. It can also cause the glass door to shatter, potentially burning or cutting the user and start a fire.

Best Buy said it got 24 reports of overheating, melting or shattering glass, including six reports of the air fryers catching on fire. So far, no one has reported any injuries or property damage.

You can visit this website for more information on how to apply for a refund in the form of a check or store credit. Do not return the air fryers to Best Buy.