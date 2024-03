Collier County is looking to secure $6 million in federal funding to build a veteran services center and museum on the county-owned Golden Gate golf course property. The proposed facility at 4110 Golden Gate Parkway will be adjacent to the proposed 120-bed state veterans nursing home.

It would replace plans for Collier County Public Schools’ career and technical training center. The school district announced in February it won’t pursue the project on the site.

Commissioner Burt Saunders brought forward the discussion at a March 12 commissioners meeting, proposing the county seek $6 million through a community project funding application through U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart. The board voted unanimously to submit an application for the project.

