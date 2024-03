Thursday, the Marco Island Center for the Arts hosted five-time Grammy-nominated Dr. Ed Calle to perform several songs on his three Saxophones.

Born in Caracas, Venezuela, to Spanish parents, Calle’s talent and distinct sound have captivated audiences around the world.

With a career spanning decade, Calle has earned several awards including the 2015 Latin Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Album.

His impressive resume boasts appearances on over 1,700 albums, 10,000 singles and numerous movie and television soundtracks.

Calle has collaborated with many famous musicians including Frank Sinatra, Carlos Santana, Gloria Estefan, Chick Corea and many more.

When on television, he performed on iconic shows such as the “Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” and Jay Leno, “Late Night with David Letterman,” and the Grammy Awards.

Calle said performing at the Marco Island Center for the Arts brings simplicity to himself and his other musicians.

“This is old Florida. This is old Miami,” he said. “This is the Miami I grew up with. It isn’t the ‘New-Yorkazation’ of what’s happening in places like Miami, Boca and West Palm where we are always in such a hurry.”

According to the executive director of the Marco Island Center for the Arts, Hyla Crane, many years ago, the arts in the area were very small and limited. Now, she hopes to continue growing programs and access for artists.

“That bridge is a barrier,” said Crane. “The Jolly Bridge. It’s just a passway through to joining us on beautiful Marco Island.”

