Credit: WINK

A 75-year-old man died in the hospital after crashing his vehicle into a pond in the Villagio Community in Estero, said the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO and fire rescue crews responded to the crash at around 10 a.m. on Friday near Estero Gardens Boulevard.

According to Estero Fire Rescue, the man was pulled from his vehicle by deputies and fire rescue crews and transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office revealed the man’s identity as Fort Myers resident Anthony Basile.

According to deputies, only one person was found, while an LCSO dive team and marine units are investigated the scene further in case there was anyone else in the car.

No one else was found. pic.twitter.com/uhiqhcq5Cy — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) March 15, 2024

Estero Fire Rescue, Iona McGregor Fire District and Lee County Public Safety all also responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by LCSO.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.