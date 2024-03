Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference in Winter Haven.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will join DeSantis.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office located at 1891 Jim Keene Blvd.

Note that the press conference may not begin at the exact time slated.

