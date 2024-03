FWC officers stop vessel with multiple illegal Haitian immigrants, guns, drugs and night vision equipment. CREDIT: FWC

More than two dozen Haitian migrants on a boat with guns and drugs were stopped by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers during an operation at night.

According to FWC, 25 individuals, including five unaccompanied children, were discovered aboard a 42-foot vessel stopped near Sebastian Inlet on Feb. 29. FWC officers stop vessel with multiple illegal Haitian immigrants, guns, drugs and night vision equipment near Sebastian Inlet. The illegal immigrants were given to the U.S. Coast Guard for repatriation.



Case details: https://t.co/q8wjcsLzde pic.twitter.com/5FQNwhN7Zp — MyFWC (@MyFWC) March 15, 2024

Along with the migrants, FWC officers say they found firearms, night vision gear and drugs on board the vessel.

FWC turned the vessel’s operator and passenger, who were U.S. citizens, over to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was referred to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.