Greg Poole’s mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested for allegedly making threats to Page Field Airport clerks regarding noise complaints late Thursday.

Deputies arrested Greg Poole, 64, after reports were filed over an irate individual shouting threats at the base operations at Page Field Airport at around 7 p.m.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Port Authority deputies responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m.

According to the police report, clerks at the airport had completed a meeting on the second floor of the base of operations building when Poole allegedly approached them to make a noise complaint. Credit: WINK

After being told that a representative was unavailable to take the complaint, Poole claimed that an aircraft flew over his home in Arcadia and sprayed chemicals onto his property.

Poole then claimed that the aircraft came from Page Field Airport, as he had tracked the plane’s location.

The report then mentioned that Poole asked the clerks if they knew about an FBI building that had blown up. He then allegedly made the following statement to the clerks: “If the plane does not stop flying over my house, you will be next.”

The report said Poole left the scene in his white Dodge pickup truck, and then law enforcement was called by the clerks. Credit: WINK

Deputies then pulled over Poole’s vehicle and searched it.

A shotgun, rifle and a Colt handgun were discovered in his vehicle, along with ammunition.

Poole was arrested by deputies shortly after.