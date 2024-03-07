Deadly crash on Metro Parkway near Page Field Airport

CREDIT: FHP

A deadly crash is impacting traffic just outside of Fort Myers, near the Page Field Airport.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers arrived at the crash scene on Metro Parkway off Plantation Road just after 5 p.m., Thursday.

The northbound outside lane on Metro Parkway is blocked due to the crash.

It remains unknown how many fatalities resulted from the crash.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with new information when it becomes available.