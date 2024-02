Bruce Plummer’s mugshot. Credit: Lee County Sheriffs Office

A man who was arrested and charged with attempting to hijack an airplane at the Page Field Airport in Fort Myers is expected to appear in court.

Bruce Plummer, 43, is accused of trying to steal an airplane while armed with rifles, wearing a tactical vest, and having a pilot handbook on his person.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Plummer early Tuesday morning.

The airplane that the alleged suspect stole struck a light pole on the runway while attempting to take off.

Plummer is charged with burglary of a dwelling, structure, or conveyance while armed, possessing a bullet-proof vest and grand theft of property valued at $100,000 or more.

His first court appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday.