Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum in Sanibel. CREDIT: WINK News

Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson won’t be in attendance, but the iconic “Night at the Museum” gala will take place in southwest Florida Saturday evening.

The Sanibel-Capitiva trust company will hold the benefit gala at the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum.

It will go from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can have dinner and drinks, and all the proceeds will go to Bailey-Matthews to help finish renovations after Hurricane Ian.