We’re just one day into spring break, and already, a 15-year-old girl has been murdered.

Neighbors in Cape Coral are trying to sleep, knowing whoever killed her is on the run.

Kayla Rincon-Miller had a lot to look forward to.

She was months away from her sweet 16, getting her driver’s license and going to prom, but on Sunday night, a senseless act of violence took all of that away in an instant.

Cape Coral police say the teen was gunned down as she walked with two of her friends from the Coralwood 10 movie theater.

We don’t know who those two friends are, but we know a vehicle pulled over near them and tried to rob them.

They were headed to McDonald’s but never made it.

Police say a car pulled up alongside the girls near Del Prado Boulevard. A group hopped out and tried robbing them. Suddenly, someone shot Rincon-Miller.

The community has a lot of questions, like who was in that car and why her.

Her parents said she didn’t even like to leave the house or her room very much. She just wanted to go to the movies with her friends, so this tragedy hits especially hard.

WINK spoke with several neighbors who set up a gorgeous memorial for her. Her parents stopped by, and they were devastated and in a state of shock and were understandably not ready to talk on camera yet. Memorial placed for Kayla Rincon-Miller. CREDIT: WINK News

It’s no secret that Rincon-Miller was very loved. Her best friends stopped by and spoke with us. They said they’re still in a state of shock, but Rincon-Miller would want them to be happy.

Three of her close friends said she was the light in everyone’s life, and they want to make sure they live in her honor.

“She wouldn’t want us crying,” said Kayla Reyes, her friend. “She’s probably looking down on us, saying, stop being a crybaby. You know, Kayla was always the fun one, and laughing just she was like she always had a smile on her face.”

“I’ve been crying all day. Every time I even think of her, I just like it’s not real,” said Bailee Powell, her friend. “I’m in denial right now, for sure.”

Her friends said when they heard the news, they had to make sure and text her and check her location.

Their phones showed a location off Del Prado Boulevard in Southeast Cape Coral, the spot where she took the fatal bullet to the chest.

“I think she’s at peace like she wanted. All she wanted was peace. Now she’s at peace,” said Elisa DeJasus, friend.

There’s still so much to process. Neighbors, strangers, and friends have all come out to support Rincon-Miller and her family.

The biggest unanswered question is, who did this?

WINK News will push for updates again overnight and first thing in the morning, and if we get any major updates, we’ll bring them to you right away.