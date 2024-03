Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

The Cape Coral Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred on Sunday.

According to the CCPD, the shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on Sunday at SE 20th Street and SE 16th Place.

Police confirmed one person was shot and taken to a local hospital where they later died from injuries.

The shooting suspect has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the CCPD at 239-574-3223.