The Baker Act as described by the Florida Department of Children and Families, “focuses on crisis services for individuals with mental illness, much like an emergency department is for individuals experiencing a medical emergency.”

Roughly 100 children are admitted into psychiatric examinations in Florida.

While most cases are voluntary, many families struggle to process the mental health crisis once the situation passes.

WINK News anchors Taylor Petras and Emma Heaton sat down with Krissy Yanes-Delashmet, a parenting educator and resiliency specialist with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Collier County to discuss the process after a child is Baker acted.

