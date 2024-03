A Mega Millions lottery ticket. Credit: CBS

The Mega Millions jackpot is nearly approaching $1 billion as the estimated $875 million prize is up for grabs for Tuesday night’s lottery drawing.

According to the Mega Millions website, this is the sixth time the jackpot has hit this high, with only five other prizes hitting over the $1 billion threshold in the game’s 22-year history.

The website listed that the five prizes awarded have been won in five different states which have been listed below.

South Carolina in 2018

Michigan in 2021

Illinois in 2022

Maine in early 2023

Florida on Aug 8, 2023

Saltine’s Holdings, LLC purchased the winning ticket in a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.