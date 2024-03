Election clerks in Collier County pick up ballots Credit: WINK News

The polls are officially open for voting for the person to lead the City of Naples and three city council members.

Naples voters have a big decision on their hands: deciding on a mayor.

The candidates are City Councilman Ted Blankenship, current mayor Teresa Heitmann and former Councilman Gary Price.

Councilman Blankenship said he wants to end over-development, fund the police force and protect the waterways.

Former City Council Member Gary Price promises to protect the community by investing more in the police and fire departments.

Mayor Heitmann said she listens and delivers.

Naples voters are also choosing three city council members. Six people are working to get spots for a four-year term.

On a national scale, it is our turn to cast votes in the 2024 Republican Presidential Preference Primary, which is all but decided for Donald Trump, after most significant candidates withdrew from the race.