As the mayoral race in Naples heats up, concerns over misleading political messaging and negative campaigning have taken center stage.

The reality is overshadowing substantive issues and raising doubts about the integrity of the election process.

The upcoming Mayoral Forum hosted by The Naples Press Tuesday night is set to address these concerns, with candidates expected to tackle the recent surge in “hostile” and “misleading” political messaging that has inundated the city.

Political Action Committees (PACs) have been at the forefront of propagating flyers and messages to voters, but their tactics have come under scrutiny.

One such PAC, Win America, distributed flyers alleging Mayor Teresa Heitmann’s stance as “proudly anti-abortion.”

“There is more than one,” said Heitmann, who is running for re-election, “and it’s all propaganda. It’s nonsense. It’s… they’re all inaccurate, and they’re to create doubt in my leadership.”

Another candidate, Gary Price, revealed how a PAC created misleading texts and even fabricated a website, leading to confusion among voters and limiting trust in the electoral process.

Price talked about the importance of restoring confidence in the system.

Similarly, candidate Ted Blankenship told WINK News he has been targeted by misinformation, including false claims about his stance on tax increases and police funding.

Blankenship stressed the need for voters to scrutinize campaign materials and focus on candidates’ records rather than PAC messaging.

Mayoral candidates say several PACs have been active in both supporting and attacking various candidates.

In response to the influx of negative campaigning, a group of seven men penned a letter urging neighbors to prioritize candidates who prioritize the community’s interests.

The letter endorsed Gary Price for mayor.

In a letter titled “Re-elect Mayor Teresa Heitman,” the incumbent mayor expressed dismay at the negative turn of the campaign, accusing her opponents and affiliated PACs of spreading baseless allegations and engaging in slanderous attacks.

Heitman reaffirmed her commitment to serving the community and urged voters to focus on substantive issues.

With the mayoral election fast approaching, the Naples community faces the critical task of separating fact from fiction and making informed decisions at the ballot box.