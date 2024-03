The search is on to find the person accused of attacking young girls and killing one of them.

Fifteen-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller was ambushed by four people in a van trying to rob her and her friends in Cape Coral, Sunday night.

During the ambush, Rincon-Miller was shot and killed.

The Cape Coral Police Department arrested Thomas Stein late Tuesday night. Police believe he was one of the people inside of the van.

WINK News saw K-9 units at the scene Thursday afternoon searching for something.

Countless people went to the Rincon-Miller memorial. Many of them didn’t even know her. They were simply devastated by the news of her death and what happened to her family.

“The incidents that we’ve had recently have felt very heavy and major, but it’s been known parties that we’ve been able to kind of narrow things down,” said Mercedes Simonds.

Simonds has a child who was in class with the victim.

“My son went to school at Island Coast and was in one of her periods. This hits home as a mother myself. They’re the same age and went to school together,” she said.

Whether they are strangers or loved ones visiting, you really can’t tell the difference until you talk to them.

The suspects were in a silver Nissan Pathfinder van

If you know anything, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.