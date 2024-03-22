Family grieving gunned down Port Charlotte barber

Macho Torres was shot and killed a couple of days ago, and a growing memorial is outside his barbershop called Upper Cutz off Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.

WINK News spoke to the victim’s brother, who said he wants to keep his brother’s name and legacy alive and explained how much he will be missed.

Besides his family, many of the gifts placed at the memorial were from friends and his younger clients, who viewed Torres as a father figure.

“A lot of people have things to say about macho, whether it’s negative or positive. If you really want to find out who Macho was and the type of impact he had on the community and people around him. Come Sunday, and you’ll see you’ll get all the answers that you want,” said Will Maldonado, a man hired by Torres.

A service will be on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Upper Cutz.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office identified David Lee Hull, the owner of the neighboring business Hydroponic Depot as the man who pulled the trigger. He was detained, but is yet to get arrested.