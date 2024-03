According to Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, a “wake low” is cranking up wind between 35 – 45 mph across Southwest Florida as soon as the rain ends.

Pressure just dropped nearly 8 MB in one hour in Punta Gorda.

Wind is now gusting to 43 mph in Fort Myers.

Power outages will be possible over the next 1-2 hours in SWFL.

