Here’s the latest news about the scheduled openings of new area locations of Lake Park Diner and Twin Peaks and the relaunch of The Turtle Club restaurant.

Peak interest

Q: When will Twin Peaks open in Naples? —Jim Hadden, Naples

A: Twin Peaks restaurant and sports bar is set to open April 15 in a new outparcel spot on the north side of Coastland Center mall in Naples.

The Dallas-based hospitality concept with “scenic views” is best known for its Twin Peaks Girls, waitresses clad in midriff-baring, buffalo plaid tops to serve the brand’s 29-degree draft beers and scratch-made comfort food such as its signature Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, Avocado Smash Burger and “The Hottie” Jalapeño Popper flatbread pizza.

“We can’t wait to bring the ultimate man cave experience to more Twin Peaks fans in the Naples area,” said CEO Joe Hummel. “This new sports lodge is ideal for beer lovers enjoying an ice-cold brew, family and friends getting together for dinner, and fans of all stripes cheering on their favorite teams.”

