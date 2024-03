“Lingering showers and storms will continue to move through Southwest Florida before we see a cold front usher in more rainfall,” The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler explained related to Saturday’s forecast.

Parts of our area saw upwards of 5 inches of rain from Friday’s soaker and into the overnight hours. The Vineyards measured 5.23 inches. Naples came in at 4.74 inches, and we are not all done with the wet weather.

“Saturday, expect more showers and storms; not as widespread as Friday,” stated Kreidler.

Most of our area will be rain-free by Saturday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will top out near 80 degrees for your Saturday, and it will be breezy at times on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday is a much better day to get outside as we will see lower humidity, plus sun and clouds throughout the day as drier air is overhead.

It will be a nice start to the work week with sun and clouds sticking around along with minimal rain chances. The next best chance for rain comes by the end of the work week.