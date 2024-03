Credit: Sebastianlive.com

Comedian, actor and podcaster Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to Southwest Florida as part of his “It Ain’t Right” Tour.

Maniscalco is set to perform his latest special in Estero on Dec. 4, with an additional show added the next day to accommodate popular demand.

Both performances will be at the Hertz Arena.

The ticket presale is set to begin on Tuesday.

The general sale for the added date will begin on Friday at 10 a.m.

