Culinary options are expanding in Ave Maria, a fast-growing, master-planned community east of Golden Gate Estates in Collier County.

Vicky Bakery

A longtime Ave Maria resident and restaurateur is bringing the first Vicky Bakery franchise to Southwest Florida.

Phong Ho plans to open Vicky Bakery in Ave Maria’s Town Center in mid-April. Ho first opened Tropical Smoothie Cafe nearby and then Teriyaki Madness, which was replaced two years ago by Oasis the Kitchen Lounge, which he also co-owns with restaurateur Michael Jaenvega.

Ho’s latest venture plans to serve the town’s breakfast needs and provide more options to residents and visitors. Vicky Bakery, a family-owned Cuban pastry shop founded in Miami in 1972, has more than 25 locations in Florida. Ho describes the company as well-run and its pastries as light and full of flavor.

