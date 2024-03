Like the Minnesota Twins professional baseball team, Capital Partners has found a second home in Southwest Florida.

Founded 25 years ago in Minneapolis by Peter Mork, Capital Partners has grown to manage about $1.6 billion in assets and about 15 million square feet of space. The bulk of that space can be found by combining 150 buildings in Minnesota and a handful of projects in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mork said.

But in recent years, Capital has invested in Southwest Florida, first by building two warehouses off Alico and Lee roads in south Fort Myers.

