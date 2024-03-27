Life along the border as migrants pass through daily

Scared and uncomfortable.

That’s how some people feel about living along the Texas border, as migrants pass through daily.

Rahul Olivera is cautious, especially at night, and constantly worries about his family’s safety.

“We continue to have migrants come through here. It does get scary. It does get a little uncomfortable. You start taking precautions that you normally wouldn’t. You never know in the dark,” Olivera said.

WINK News anchor Claire Galt traveled to the border and spoke exclusively to Olivera at his home in Eagle Pass, Texas, about what they see in their backyard.

Watch the full story above.