We all need a guide growing up, whether a mother, father, or grandparent, but for one young man, it was his big brother.

Nine-year-old Jude Thompson was matched with Eric Lane through the Big Brothers Big Sisters non-profit organization that pairs children with mentors.

“We usually do anything that focuses on us being able to spend some time together. Whatever we do, we try to have a little bit of fun, but we also try to communicate what’s happening in each other’s lives,” said Lane.

Jude’s mother, Jaimee, signed Jude and his twin sister, Eiselee, up for the program to help fill the void in their lives.

Their father, Craig Thompson, died in 2019 from hypertensive heart disease. Craig Thompson with his two children. Credit: WINK

“He was such a great dad, and they were only four years old when he passed,” said Jamiee Thompson.

Thompson’s desire is for each of their children to have someone special, outside of the family, who can become an important figure in their lives.

“When you’re managing grieving children, and you’re grieving yourself, you need to have somebody that can just always be light for them, and Eric brings so much light to our family,” said Thompson.

Thompson hopes that her daughter Eiselee will have an experience similar to Jude and Eric.

Around 163 children in Southwest Florida are waiting to be matched with a big brother or sister, with the organization always searching for volunteers. The waiting list for the Big Brother Big Sister program. Credit: Big Brother Big Sister

To register to become a Big Brother or a Big Sister, please refer to the website here.

WINK News anchor Amanda Hall will host the fundraiser event in support of the program named “A Toast to Potential” on March 21 at the Luminary Hotel in Fort Myers.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the fundraiser event, click here.