Brotherly Bond: 2 FGCU soccer players display great synergy

Two men were arrested last week after they allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a young student in Arcadia.
The local business venture at 1200 Central Ave. was the subject of more than three hours of discussion during the Sept. 4 meeting of City Council.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain and storms this Thursday as a trough of low pressure lingers across the state.
New documents also show help may be coming to homeowners who have paid the contractor hundreds of thousands of dollars and haven’t had their homes built.
The Cape Coral Police Department and LCSO bomb squad responded to the scene located on SW 38th Street, near Surfside Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.
Candidates competing for the Lee County School Superintendent title faced off and discussed issues and possible solutions.
We are hearing from a former Florida Senator who says Erick Canoura could’ve been stopped before he came to Lee County.
A man has been arrested after he was caught on camera stripping and breaking into a minigolf course.
It is a win-win for vets and soon-to-be pets. Our sister radio station, WINK 96-9, is hosting its annual Pet for a Vet fundraiser.
The citrus industry has been feeling the squeeze here in Florida for a number of reasons, the most destructive one being a disease known as Laurel wilt.
It is a beautiful home on a nice, quiet street in Naples. Take a quick peak inside, and you’d assume it’d sell quickly. Well, think again.
When you think of hip pain, you usually imagine middle-aged or older adults. However, children can suffer from it, too.
The volunteer ran horserace rehabilitation effort Track to Trail Thoroughbreds is enlisting additional help from the Southwest Florida community.
Week 4 of the high school football season gave us some memorable halftime performances across Southwest Florida.
While born in different parts of Brazil, two Florida Gulf Coast University soccer players have developed a bond that cannot be easily broken.
Two years ago, Leo Schorr and Victor Lopes had never shared a soccer pitch; now, the FGCU Eagles cannot imagine not being teammates.
“The first time we met felt like we had already known one another for years,” said Schorr.
The duo grew up roughly 600 miles apart in Brazil before playing Ju-co ball together at Crowley College in Kansas.
“It’s really a coincidence coming to the U.S. and having the same dream,” said Lopes.
The dream didn’t stop there; after helping their team reach the NJCAAD One men’s soccer championship, Lopes transferred to FGCU and encouraged Schorr to follow suit.
“I told him, ‘Bro, you need to come here. It’s like a paradise. It’s an amazing place. You need to bring your energy and our chemistry to the team.’ And he said, ‘Of course'”, said Lopes.
Before they knew it, the two players reunited together again in Estero.
“We bring this energy, this chemistry to FGCU, and we try to show everybody that we are friends. We are family, like brothers,” said Schorr.
Their brotherly bond helped the Eagles to a conference title, making them stronger players.
“We are four years different, but we don’t care. We share the same passion, which is to play football, and we are lucky to have this passion and the ability to play at FGCU,” said Schorr. “I love this guy. I love his energy, as everybody knows; he’s an example here, even if he’s one of the youngest.”
“I’m young, and I’m going to make a lot of mistakes, so when I make a lot of mistakes, he’s like an older brother to me. I ask him questions like, ‘What could I do better?’ and he always gives advice and tips on how to improve myself. He’s my family here,” said Lopes.
The Eagles’ next game will be a home game against Jacksonville University at 6 p.m. on Saturday.