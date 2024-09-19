Brotherly Bond: 2 FGCU soccer players display great synergy

While born in different parts of Brazil, two Florida Gulf Coast University soccer players have developed a bond that cannot be easily broken.

Two years ago, Leo Schorr and Victor Lopes had never shared a soccer pitch; now, the FGCU Eagles cannot imagine not being teammates.

“The first time we met felt like we had already known one another for years,” said Schorr.

The duo grew up roughly 600 miles apart in Brazil before playing Ju-co ball together at Crowley College in Kansas.

“It’s really a coincidence coming to the U.S. and having the same dream,” said Lopes.

The dream didn’t stop there; after helping their team reach the NJCAAD One men’s soccer championship, Lopes transferred to FGCU and encouraged Schorr to follow suit.

“I told him, ‘Bro, you need to come here. It’s like a paradise. It’s an amazing place. You need to bring your energy and our chemistry to the team.’ And he said, ‘Of course'”, said Lopes.

Before they knew it, the two players reunited together again in Estero.

“We bring this energy, this chemistry to FGCU, and we try to show everybody that we are friends. We are family, like brothers,” said Schorr.

Their brotherly bond helped the Eagles to a conference title, making them stronger players.

“We are four years different, but we don’t care. We share the same passion, which is to play football, and we are lucky to have this passion and the ability to play at FGCU,” said Schorr. “I love this guy. I love his energy, as everybody knows; he’s an example here, even if he’s one of the youngest.”

“I’m young, and I’m going to make a lot of mistakes, so when I make a lot of mistakes, he’s like an older brother to me. I ask him questions like, ‘What could I do better?’ and he always gives advice and tips on how to improve myself. He’s my family here,” said Lopes.

The Eagles’ next game will be a home game against Jacksonville University at 6 p.m. on Saturday.