Sean Achilles loved basketball and worked hard at it. His brother Dsean, on the other hand, didn’t take the sport seriously.

“I was trying to play basketball, but I was getting into a lot of trouble. When he was given that opportunity, I messed it up a lot, so basketball was really his thing.”

After 14-year-old Sean was shot and killed in the Club Blu nightclub shooting eight years ago, Dsean got his priorities straight.

“I was doing what I was doing, and then it made me change everything around,” said Dsean.

Dsean graduated as a Mariner star in 2020 and started hosting free ‘Do it for Sean’ basketball camps.

It was the generosity of others that funded the boys to opportunities to play basketball.

“I know how that made him feel from us coming from nothing. Having somebody pay for everything for you to be able to play basketball because we weren’t able to afford it for real, so giving that same energy back, I already know how these kids feel,” said Dsean.

Dsean is always trying to “go bigger” for his brother, and this year, he’s going international.

Thursday night, these kids playing with Dsean in an empty Cape Coral gym will take on a team from down under.

“We already are flying out Australians to come play, to give them an opportunity to play in America against Americans, giving them that experience of them playing overseas and my kids the experience to play kids from overseas,” said Dsean.

Dsean partnered with Hamilton Hoops to make the games possible.

Whether they’re neighbors or live continents away, Dsean wants to get as many kids out of trouble and into the gym as possible in the spirit of Sean.

The Australia versus Southwest Florida game is on Thursday evening at North Fort Myers High, beginning at five.

Entry is free, as is the fourth annual ‘Do it for Sean’ basketball camp happening on July 13.

Only one of five suspects in the Club Blu nightclub shooting has been convicted.