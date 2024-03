In the small town of Eagle Pass in Texas, on the border of Mexico, both sides of the political spectrum are vocalizing their talking points as Florida joins Texas in controlling the flow of migrants.

For months, migrants have flooded into Eagle Pass, near the Rio Grande, which has sparked a countermeasure from both Texas and Florida.

Men and women are standing guard in an attempt to slow the migration of people from Mexico.

WINK News ventured to the Texas border to talk to locals about their opinions about the mass migration onto U.S. soil.

“It’s not a Biden thing. It wasn’t a Trump thing,” said Raul Oliveras, a Texas resident.

Oliveras believes that taking sides will not help the situation, and he waits for the day when something is done to help both sides of the border.

“We have to change our asylum laws. We have to change our immigration laws in general, sorry about that, and we need to help process things better,” said Oliveras.

Oliveras’ neighbor, Andres Alavard, supports a harsher penalty for migrants.

“They come here and are allowed to stay in,” said Alavard. “They’re processed somewhere, and then they just let them lose on the street.”

Alavard supports increased security along the border and Texas’ use of razor wire and buoys in the Rio Grande to keep migrants out of Eagle Pass.

Regardless of what side a person is on, one thing that Americans agree with is that the border will remain a buzzword.