CREDIT: WINK News

A swim advisory has been lifted in an area around Collier County after high bacteria levels were detected earlier in March.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the advisory for high bacteria levels at the Naples Pier was lifted after tests showed state-acceptable levels of Enterococcus bacteria on Monday.

The advisory was put in place at Naples Pier following the results from a test on Wednesday, March 20.

It is now once again safe to swim and partake in recreational water activities off the pier.

Click here to see the test results.