Red rat snake Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A rat snake was found in a car’s engine in Lehigh Acres after police got a call saying there was a 15- to 20-foot python in the car.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call describing a giant serpent entangled in the engine compartment of a car on Wednesday.

State-licensed python contractor and LCSO Sgt. Van Pelt responded and found a much smaller red rat snake soaking up heat in the engine bay.

The snake was safely removed and released in a nearby wooded area.