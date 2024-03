Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information on two women accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of liquor from a North Fort Myers Winn Dixie.

According to Crime Stoppers, on Monday, two women entered the Winn Dixie liquor store on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers.

They allegedly removed multiple bottles of liquor totaling over $400 and then left in a silver four-door Kia Optima.

Crimestoppers shared images of the women leaving the store with bottles in hand.

Anyone with information on these women’s identities can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Tips may also be made online or on the P3 Tips app. Tipsters will remain anonymous.