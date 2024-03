Anne Lang Credit: The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office

An Alva woman accused of driving drunk, hitting and killing a father and his two young daughters is back in the Hendry County Jail.

Forty-one-year-old Anne Lang, who is charged with DUI manslaughter, appeared in court Thursday morning for a first appearance.

Lang was captured in Lakeland earlier this week and booked into the jail just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, after being on the run.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Lang was driving under the influence when she killed 42-year-old Enedino Galindo, 13-year-old Keanna Galindo and 15-year-old Aryana Galindo in a high-speed crash in January 2021 in Hendry County.

She is being held without bond.

Lang’s next court date is on April 5 at 1:30 p.m. for a pre-trial status.