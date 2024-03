Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Q: I’ve heard a rumor that a Costco is coming somewhere in the area of Collier Boulevard and Rattlesnake Hammock. Is that true? —Maria Marina, Naples

Q: Do you know which restaurant is coming to Hammock Park on Collier and Rattlesnake? —Ana Purdom, Naples

Q: Lots going on at the corner of Collier and Rattlesnake. Any idea when the 7-Eleven or First Watch or Royal Scoop will open? —Bradley Gimbel, Naples

A: The announcement of a new Costco Wholesale store coming to Collier County is not ready for prime time because the proposed project is still in the early planning stages, but so many readers have been asking about it that the topic cannot be ignored.

A 158,146-square-foot commercial building with fueling stations and 850 parking spaces is planned on more than 32 acres on the southeast corner of Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Collier Boulevard, immediately north of Physicians Regional Medical Center-Collier Boulevard, site plans show. Proposed to front the store along Collier Boulevard are at least four outparcels ranging from 2.2 to 1.3 acres.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.