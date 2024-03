Truck suspected to be involved in deadly hit-and-run. CREDIT: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol is trying to locate the truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

The hit-and-run crash occurred Thursday night on 40th Street SW and Rena Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

FHP says that the suspected hit-and-run pickup truck is either a GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado, with possible front damage.

FHP troopers are requesting residents in the area of the crash to contact FHP or Crime Stoppers for any neighborhood video footage or information.