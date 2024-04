A man involved in a fatal Charlotte County crash, driving at nearly 130 mph while under the influence of fentanyl, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Drew St. Angelo, 25, was driving a rented Dodge Charger on Interstate 75, near mile marker 153, on March 3, 2023. Car involved in deadly crash in Charlotte County. CREDIT: FHP

St. Angelo crashed into the back of a 2013 Hyundai Tucson, killing a 67-year-old driver.

After crashing into the Tucson, the Charger crashed into a 2023 Kia Sportage and caused damage to nearby property. Inside the Sportage were two family members of the victim.

It was later revealed St. Angelo was traveling at 129 mph while under the influence of fentanyl when the crash happened. Car involved in the deadly crash in Charlotte County. CREDIT: FHP

Troopers later arrested St. Angelo for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

St. Angelo was sentenced to 13 years in prison and seven years of probation on Feb. 27.