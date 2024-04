Fort Myers police have confirmed an active shooting investigation is underway at a home near the 2900 block of Lafayette Street.

Police removed the yellow tape surrounding the road on Monday morning. The only remaining tape was found in front of a house in Fort Myers.

The Fort Myers Police Department said they received a ShotSpotter alert at 2:54 a.m. Monday morning.

They said one adult was shot and is receiving treatment.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

This is an active investigation, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is available.