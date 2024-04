Six Mile Cypress Slough (CREDIT: WINK News)

The boardwalk at Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve will close temporarily for routine repairs and maintenance.

The closure begins on April 11 and will last approximately two weeks.

No guided walks will be offered while the boardwalk is closed. However, the Interpretive Center nature store and Rock and Stroll Garden will remain open to visitors.

The parking fee will be waived while the mile-long boardwalk is closed. People on the boardwalk of the Six Mile Cypress Slough. CREDIT: WINK News.

The Interpretive Center and nature store are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The Rock and Stroll Garden is open from dawn to dusk daily and features picnic tables and native plants to attract birds and butterflies.

The Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve is located in Fort Myers at 7751 Penzance Blvd.