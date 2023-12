Traffic along Six Mile Cypress Parkway (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

A Fort Myers crash left injuries and temporarily shut down parts of the intersection along Michael G. Rippe and Six Mile Cypress Parkways.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the northbound lanes of Six Mile Cypress Parkway were blocked throughout parts of the morning, but have now reopened. Injuries have not been specified.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article with more information as it is found.